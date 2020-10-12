$482.57 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $482.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.01 million. Dropbox posted sales of $428.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.09. 258,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,517. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 286.71, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

In other news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

