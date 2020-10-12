$486.50 Million in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $486.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.00 million. Methanex posted sales of $649.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,487. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Methanex by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.