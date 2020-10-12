$522.71 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $522.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.90 million. LHC Group posted sales of $528.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.85. 4,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,485. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.