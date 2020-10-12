$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $54.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.60 million and the highest is $60.38 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $103.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $275.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.20 million to $285.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $363.76 million, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $383.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

RUTH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,912. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

