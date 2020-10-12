$68.42 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $68.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.91 million. Navigator reported sales of $62.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $280.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $321.92 million, with estimates ranging from $308.20 million to $335.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.66. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Navigator has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.99.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

