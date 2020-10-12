$788.90 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will report sales of $788.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $777.10 million. OneMain reported sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 95.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in OneMain by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.30. 541,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

