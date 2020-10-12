$90.97 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report sales of $90.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.22 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $86.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $362.77 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $369.61 million, with estimates ranging from $362.48 million to $376.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,850 shares of company stock worth $97,514. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 20.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 156,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

