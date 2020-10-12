AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.60

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $1,307,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AAON by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AAON by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 494.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

