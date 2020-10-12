Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.65. 3,060,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.