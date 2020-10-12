AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.70. 6,005,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

