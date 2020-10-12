Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

ACRS stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $4.05. 33,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

