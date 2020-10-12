Adelphoi Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $71,762.24 and approximately $259.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00099580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.01483011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157601 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

