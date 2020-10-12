Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIXA shares. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

ETR AIXA traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Monday, reaching €11.39 ($13.39). 800,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.79.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

