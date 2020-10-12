Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $570.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alleghany’s better pricing will continue to boost its premium revenues. It strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expands its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. However, Alleghany’s exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses weighing on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern.”

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on Y. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $558.42. 42,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,851. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.55 and a 200-day moving average of $522.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alleghany by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.