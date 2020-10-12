Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,696.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $29.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,532.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,421.23. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

