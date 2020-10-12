Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE ALTM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,139. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 25.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 257,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter.

