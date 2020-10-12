AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $4.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

