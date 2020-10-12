Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $82.54. 816,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,411. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.