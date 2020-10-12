American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

NYSE:AEL opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

