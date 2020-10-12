American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.25 Million

Analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) will post sales of $127.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.40 million and the lowest is $127.10 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $124.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $468.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $471.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $492.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $262,713.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 449,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,414. The company has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.