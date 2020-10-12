Amino Network Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market cap of $89,940.24 and $27,745.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.49 or 0.04970128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031234 BTC.

About Amino Network

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.