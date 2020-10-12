Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

ASYS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. 61,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,865. The company has a market cap of $82.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 8.21. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

