Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Raised to “Outperform” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMDUF opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92. Amundi has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

