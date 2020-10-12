Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.76 Million

Analysts expect that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post sales of $38.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.32 million to $39.20 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $183.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.48 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $287.29 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $316.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. 36,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $640.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.53. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.