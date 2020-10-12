Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post $188.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.20 million and the lowest is $184.10 million. 2U posted sales of $153.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $743.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.30 million to $750.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $879.13 million, with estimates ranging from $858.80 million to $910.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.81. 30,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,619. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.83.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after purchasing an additional 404,989 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,768,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 144,608 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in 2U by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 997,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,856,000 after buying an additional 496,125 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

