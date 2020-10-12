Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.45 Million

Equities analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post $137.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $125.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $534.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.30 million to $537.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $601.63 million, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $616.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In related news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,873. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

