Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $254.05

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,160. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

