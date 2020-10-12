Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $107.64

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.64.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,529. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

