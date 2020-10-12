Analysts Set Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Target Price at €222.10

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €222.10 ($261.29).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €202.70 ($238.47). The stock had a trading volume of 613,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €188.88. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1 year high of €221.70 ($260.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.92.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.