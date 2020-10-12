Analysts Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Price Target at €88.20

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.20 ($103.76).

SAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of SAF stock traded up €1.52 ($1.79) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €88.66 ($104.31). 992,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is €93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.56.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

