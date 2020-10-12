Analysts Set Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Target Price at €126.69

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €126.69 ($149.04).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

FRA SIE traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €111.56 ($131.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,245 shares. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €100.79.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

