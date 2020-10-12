Analysts Set Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Target Price at $214.46

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.40. 321,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,476. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

