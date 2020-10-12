Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Heartland Express (HTLD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD):

10/9/2020 – Heartland Express was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/5/2020 – Heartland Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2020 – Heartland Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2020 – Heartland Express was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – Heartland Express was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/12/2020 – Heartland Express was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/8/2020 – Heartland Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. "

9/3/2020 – Heartland Express was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

