Analyzing Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) & PagSeguro Digital (OTCMKTS:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Benchmark Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 9.67 $346.04 million $1.08 37.87 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.16% 18.16% 10.19% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PagSeguro Digital and Benchmark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 3 8 0 2.73 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Volatility and Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Benchmark Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Benchmark Energy Company Profile

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

