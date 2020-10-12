Analyzing GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get GeoPetro Resources alerts:

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 6.13% 2.69% 1.82%

Risk & Volatility

GeoPetro Resources has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GeoPetro Resources and Gazprom PAO (EDR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gazprom PAO (EDR) is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) $115.49 billion 0.44 $18.14 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats GeoPetro Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company. GeoPetro Resources Company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPetro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPetro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.