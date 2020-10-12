Analyzing Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Monarch Casino & Resort (OTCMKTS:MCRI)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Eagle and Monarch Casino & Resort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.38 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort $249.17 million 3.40 $31.82 million $1.94 24.04

Monarch Casino & Resort has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Eagle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Great Eagle and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Monarch Casino & Resort 0 0 4 0 3.00

Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Risk and Volatility

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort 6.81% 5.25% 3.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Great Eagle on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 740 slot machines; 14 table games; a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant; a snack bar; and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

