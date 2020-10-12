Analyzing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 73.97%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 679.22%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 69.02 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 514.59 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -622.53% -175.73%

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, develops and sells biological based tissue solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat chronic venous insufficiency; the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries; and the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a porcine based heart valve designed to function like a native heart valve used for pediatric heart valve recipients. It also provides research, development, and contract manufacturing services. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

