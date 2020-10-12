Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATRS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 862,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 125,440 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 754,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,615.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 306,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 171,325 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

