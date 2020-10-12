Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of AMEH stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.26. 4,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,972.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,550. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

