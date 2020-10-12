Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.70

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 609043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,194,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,013,751 shares of company stock valued at $40,760,468. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

