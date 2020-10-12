Arion Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a market cap of $54,149.40 and approximately $404.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arion has traded 156.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00266757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00097621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01496507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00157769 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,092,133 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.