Ark Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Livecoin. Ark has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,653,824 coins and its circulating supply is 143,323,925 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptomate, Upbit, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

