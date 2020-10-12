Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,388. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

