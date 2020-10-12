Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.74

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 2631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Kathryn A. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 489,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

