Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.17.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.92 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

