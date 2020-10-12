ATC Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $149.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $594,599.51 and approximately $149.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00442148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,316,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.