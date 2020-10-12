Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.24. 7,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,704. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $90,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,675. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

