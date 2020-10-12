Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,456. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $200.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

