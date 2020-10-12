AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $48.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.32 million. AtriCure reported sales of $56.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $203.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $212.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $275.19 million, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $288.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.72.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,313 shares of company stock worth $384,207. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 348.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $52,839,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,449,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

