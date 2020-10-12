Augur (REP) Market Cap Achieves $150.58 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $13.69 or 0.00118269 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, Upbit, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Augur has a market capitalization of $150.58 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00099909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.01475559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157158 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, Zebpay, Liqui, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, Koinex, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, DragonEX, IDEX, Poloniex, Cryptopia, BitBay, Bitsane, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Crex24, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Kraken, Gatecoin, ABCC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

